Image: Confirmed Inter Milan side to take on Juventus in Serie A

April 3, 2022 - 7:05 pm

The teams are out for tonight’s Serie A clash in Turin, with the below Inter Milan side to take on Juventus.

It looks as though our rivals are lining up in a 4-3-3 formation, but these players could easily suit a 4-4-2 also with Perisic and Calhanoglu out wide. I can’t help but feel like our starting line-up looks the better on paper, but we will have to see how this one plays out.

Who do you think could be Inter’s danger men from the line-ups?

Patrick

