Image: Confirmed Inter Milan side to take on Juventus in Serie A

The teams are out for tonight’s Serie A clash in Turin, with the below Inter Milan side to take on Juventus.
LINE-UP
Here's the 1️⃣1️⃣ picked by Simone Inzaghi for #JuventusInter 👇
Powered by @EASPORTSFIFA
— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) April 3, 2022
It looks as though our rivals are lining up in a 4-3-3 formation, but these players could easily suit a 4-4-2 also with Perisic and Calhanoglu out wide. I can’t help but feel like our starting line-up looks the better on paper, but we will have to see how this one plays out.
Who do you think could be Inter’s danger men from the line-ups?
Patrick
