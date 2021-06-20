Image: Confirmed Italy team for Euro 2020 clash with Wales

The teams are out as Italy look to claim top spot in their group, while Wales are simply hoping to reach the next round.

The Azzurri have already secured their place in the top two of Group A thanks to comfortable wins over both Turkey and Switzerland, and go into tonight’s clash needing just one point to secure first place.

Roberto Mancini was expected to ring the changes for tonight’s clash after securing their place in the next round, and he has here with eight changes to the starting line-up.

Team news 🗞️ It all comes down to this for Wales! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Can they overcome Italy? 🇮🇹#EURO2020 #ITA #WAL pic.twitter.com/qCLYZVML0t — Goal India (@Goal_India) June 20, 2021

While Wales would be happy to take the draw and seal their place in the next round, some of these players will be eager to give it their all to convince the manager that they deserve more playing time, and I’m not banking on our players doing the Welsh a favour.

Who are you expecting to give Mancini a headache by putting in a stellar performance today? What are your score predictions after seeing the teams?

