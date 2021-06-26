Euro 2020

Image: Confirmed Italy team to take on Austria at Euro 2020

June 26, 2021 - 6:41 pm

The teams are out for tonight’s Euro 2020 round of 16 tie between Italy and Austria.

The Azzurri were in top form as they dispatched of their rivals in Group A, winning all three matches as they moved to top their group, and they will be keen to continue that run of form tonight, with kick-off around an hour away.

Denmark and Wales got the first knockout round underway, with that match currently in action, and we will hopefully see the Azzurri become the second name in the last eight of the competition.

What are your predictions after seeing the teams?

Patrick

