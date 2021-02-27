Image: Confirmed Juventus team for Verona trip

Juventus are in Verona as they look to keep their hopes of winning a tenth consecutive scudetto alive.

The Old Lady returned to winning ways when putting Crotone to the sword on Monday, and a win today would see them close the gap on Inter Milan at the top of the table to just five points.

Inter will have the chance to build back to an eight-point advantage tomorrow when they take on Genoa, but Juve will have played a match less with their clash with Napoli yet to have been rescheduled as of yet.

Juventus come into today’s clash with a depleted squad, with a number of key players unavailable, which explains why Andrea Pirlo has had to name such a makeshift XI.

This team still holds more than enough talent to be expected to win comfortably, and keep on track to challenge for honours come May, but Verona will not be looking to make it easy for us this evening.

What are your predictions after seeing the team?

Patrick