Image: Confirmed Juventus team to take on Porto

The teams are out for our big clash with Porto this evening, with Juventus hoping to continue their impressive Champions League form thus far.

We closed out the group stages with an emphatic 3-0 win at the Nou Camp to steal top spot from Barcelona at the last opportunity, and that should have sent a message out to anyone still doubting our credentials.

This Juve team has all the talent, and the strength to overcome any of Europe’s best teams, and I’m seeing chinks in the armour of all of the main competition.

We have to beat all the teams put in front of us to do so, and tonight we must start with Porto.

We already knew we were to be without Juan Cuadrado, Arthur and Leo Bonucci before the team was announced, and Pirlo’s chosen XI can be found below.

Has Pirlo named a tactical team to deny our rivals a lead, or do we think he has set his side out to bring a win back to Turin?

Patrick