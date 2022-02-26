Image: Confirmed Juventus line-up to take on Empoli this afternoon

After a fairly disappointing tie against Villarreal, Juventus will look to overcome the absences in a tricky game against Empoli.
The teams are out for today’s Serie A clash in Tuscany where this Juventus team will take on Empoli.

The Old Lady will not be in the brightest of moods, having failed to win each of their last three in all competitions and with a growing injury list, but you would still expect them to come away with the three points today.

There is no Giorgio Chiellini, Paulo Dybala or Federico Chiesa amongst others as we look to end our run of draws.

Could Kean relish playing alongside Vlahovic in attack?

