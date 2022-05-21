The teams are out for Juventus’s final outing of the 2021-22 campaign, with us set to take on Fiorentina in Florence.

The Old Lady are already cemented into fourth spot in the division, making this somewhat of a dead-rubber for our side, but we will be hoping to put on a performance for our travelling fans regardless.

This could well be the last chance that we will see certain players in our famous black and white, with Paulo Dybala and Giorgio Chiellini already known to be leaving the club after this outing.

While it will be interesting to see if any other players will be showing an extra emotion come the final whistle, there should be plenty of action on the field before we look to read into individuals actions at full-time, with the below starting line-up named.

Who else from today’s XI do you think could be saying goodbye to the fans this evening?

Patrick