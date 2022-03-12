Image: Confirmed Juventus line-up to take on Sampdoria this evening

The teams are out for today’s Serie A clash at the Marassi where the below Juventus team will take on Sampdoria.

The Old Lady will be keen to hold onto their unbeaten tag from 2022, with five wins and four draws from their nine league outings since the turn of the year.

Even without losing, we haven’t had it easy, having to juggle a number of various injuries in recent weeks, and that hasn’t changed today, as you can see from those missing from today’s line-up.

Will our lack of injuries eventually take it’s toll on our form? What is your scoreline prediction after seeing the team?

Patrick