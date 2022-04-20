Image: Confirmed Juventus side for Coppa Italia fecider

The teams are out for tonight’s Coppa Italia semi-final second leg, with the below Juventus side set to defend their 1-0 lead over Fiorentina.
📝 ʏᴏᴜʀ ꜱᴇᴍɪ-ꜰɪɴᴀʟ ꜱᴛᴀʀᴛɪɴɢ xɪ 🏆⚪⚫
#JuveFiorentina #CoppaItaliaFrecciarossa #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/Om4twfoSrJ
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) April 20, 2022
This team should have the experience to get the job done this evening, but we do have the weekend’s disappointing display to put behind us.
Could we have been overly focueed on today which cost us at the weekend?
Patrick
2 Comments
Again a coach with dinosaur mindset whom played danilo in midfielder and not trusted young players.
I don’t like this but I guess we loose this game.
We need some modern manager who trust in young player.
What a boring line up…and those 1st team players are so saturated that they will get tired of playing