Coppa Italia, Match Preview Coppa Italia

Image: Confirmed Juventus side for Coppa Italia fecider

April 20, 2022 - 7:01 pm

The teams are out for tonight’s Coppa Italia semi-final second leg, with the below Juventus side set to defend their 1-0 lead over Fiorentina.

This team should have the experience to get the job done this evening, but we do have the weekend’s disappointing display to put behind us.

Could we have been overly focueed on today which cost us at the weekend?

Patrick

2 Comments

  • Avatar
    Reply hey you April 20, 2022 at 7:53 pm

    Again a coach with dinosaur mindset whom played danilo in midfielder and not trusted young players.
    I don’t like this but I guess we loose this game.
    We need some modern manager who trust in young player.

  • Avatar
    Reply Ringo April 20, 2022 at 9:07 pm

    What a boring line up…and those 1st team players are so saturated that they will get tired of playing

