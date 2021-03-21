Image: Confirmed Juventus side to take on Benevento

March 21, 2021 - 12:57 pm

Juventus will play host to Benevento in an hours time, and the teams are now out for the clash.

Dejan Kulusevski makes a return to midfield with Alvaro Morata in better stead after his illness in recent months.

Bernadeschi also makes his return to the starting line-up in his new left-back role which Andrea Pirlo is keen on using him in, and this will be an exciting team to see in action.

There is plenty of creativity and speed in this side, and I’m most excited to see our summer signings on the wings of that midfield.

I think this could possibly be the most attacking line-up we have seen all season, despite the absence of Juan Cuadrado from the squad, who has proven to be one of the most effective players even from right-back.

How do you like today’s line-up?

Patrick

