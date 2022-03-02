Coppa Italia, Match Preview Coppa Italia

Image: Confirmed Juventus side to take on Fiorentina in Coppa Italia opening leg

March 2, 2022 - 7:00 pm

The teams are out for tonight’s Coppa Italia semi-final first leg with the below Juventus team to take on Fiorentina this evening.

Both sides have mixed form going into tonight’s cup clash, but the Old Lady definitely have the worst of it when it comes to player absentees.

Sometimes the strong teams can opt to rotate their squad a little in the Coppa, but you wouldn’t have expected to see so many inexperienced youngsters in the Juve squad at this stage, but they have been forced to due to injuries…

Was this starting line-up a no-brainer given our absences? What is your scoreline predictions after seeing the Juve XI?

