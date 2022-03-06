Serie A

Image: Confirmed Juventus side to take on Spezia this evening

March 6, 2022 - 4:11 pm

The teams are out for today’s Serie A clash in Turin where this Juventus side will take on Spezia.

The manager claimed he was considering resting Dusan Vlahovic for this encounter, but as you can see above, he changed his mind on that one, and has paired him alongside Alvaro Morata in attack.

It’s a welcome return to the starting line-up for Daniele Rugani today, having been forced to play with just one recognised centre-back in Matthijs De Ligt in recent weeks.

