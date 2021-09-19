Match Preview Serie A

Image: Confirmed Juventus squad as they play host to AC Milan this evening

September 19, 2021 - 5:02 pm

Juventus are boosted by the return of Federico Chiesa to their matchday squad in time for the visit of AC Milan this evening.

The Italian winger has proven to be amongst the most clinical attacking players in world football over the last 12 months, and his return will be a huge boost to our chances as we look to end our winless start to the domestic campaign.

The Rossoneri have a 100% record in the league to defend also, but I struggle to imagine that they will be overly confident of getting all three points when they arrive in Turin to take on our side this evening.

Are you expecting any surprised in the starting line-up this evening? Could Chiesa prove fit enough for the full 90 minutes?

Patrick

