Image: Confirmed Juventus squad for Champions League group game with Malmo

Juventus are set to take on Malmo tomorrow evening in our first Champions League match of the 2021-22 campaign, and are able to welcome back our South American stars to the squad.

Danilo, Alex Sandro, Juan Cuadrado, Rodrigo Bentancur and Paulo Dybala are all available after their World Cup qualifying exploits last week, having missed our most recent defeat to Napoli on Saturday.

Their returns will be welcomed as we desperately seek a confidence-boosting victory, and I wouldn’t want to be Malmo when our team lines up with a point to prove tomorrow evening.

Is this the perfect time for the Champions League to come around when we are hungry for a victory, or would we be better building form beforehand?

Patrick