Image: Confirmed Juventus squad for Coppa Italia final with Atalanta

Juventus are preparing for tonight’s big game with Atalanta, where the winners will be crowned Campioni di Coppa Italia.

The Old Lady kept their Champions League hopes alive at the weekend when beating the newly-crowned Serie A champions, but today’s attention will now turn completely on the Coppa.

Juve were downed 1-0 when they last met today’s opponents in Serie A, but that will count for nothing when the team sets foot on the pitch, and we thankfully have almost all of our first-team regulars available, with just Alex Sandro missing.

Who would make your starting XI this evening?

Patrick