Image: Confirmed Juventus squad for Genoa challenge

Juventus have released their matchday squad for their home clash with Genoa, with Leo Bonucci the only absentee of note.

The Old Lady will be keen to build on their midweek victory over Napoli which gave them control of their own fate in earning Champions League football for next season.

We currently hold a three-point lead over Napoli in fifth place in the division, with the Azzurri hosting Sampdoria today, with just nine matches remaining this term.

Juve have a near-full squad of options this afternoon with Merih Demiral back available after a positive Coronavirus test during the international break.

Could Dybala be set for his first start since January? Who would in your starting line-up from those available?

Patrick