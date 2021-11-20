Image: Confirmed Juventus squad for Lazio clash with two key absentees

Juventus have named their 20-man playing squad for today’s clash with Lazio, with both Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala missing out.

It is no shock to realise the pair are confirmed as missing, although there had been minor hope that the forward could manage to return in time for the big game, but his loss most definitely ranks as a disappointment.

There is little room for rotation here with limited numbers in both defence and attack, and we may need to weary of possible fatigue, especially after Bantancur, Danilo, Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro travelled back from South America in recent days.

Unfortunately we do not have many back-up options to cover them however, although Luca Pellegrini could be given a starting role in one of the two full-back roles.

Patrick