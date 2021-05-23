Image: Confirmed Juventus squad for must-win Bologna clash

Juventus are set to take on Bologna in Serie A this evening, and will do so without two first-team players.

Aaron Ramsey and Rodrigo Bentancur are the notable absentees from the playing squad today for our trip to Bologna, where we will be desperately seeking the victory.

Juve currently sit fifth in Serie A with just today’s match remaining to claw our way back into the top-four. Both AC Milan and Napoli sit one point ahead of us, with the former facing the tough challenge of second-placed Atalanta.

While there will be no room for excuses today, the manager will certainly be expected to name his strongest XI today from those available.

Would Bentancur have started today? Who are you most keen to feature?

Patrick