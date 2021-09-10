Napoli v Juventus

Image: Confirmed Juventus squad for Napoli clash with 7 senior players missing

September 10, 2021 - 11:12 pm

Juventus will face the challenge of travelling to Napoli tomorrow without seven of our senior playing squad.

We could really have done with a little fortune going into this weekend’s tough clash, having struggled in our opening two fixtures, but there is little to celebrate on seeing the squad list for our match in Naples.

I’m sure you can notice some of the obvious missing players, with Paulo Dybala and Federico Chiesa likely to be the ones that stand out, but it gets worse as you realise that Juan Cuadrado, Rodrigo Bentancur, Alex Sandro, Danilo and Kaio Jorge are also missing.

Which players will you be expecting to step up in their absence? Could this be Kean’s chance to prove his worth?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

haaland

Haaland and Donnarumma: Cherubini reveals which one Juventus regret not signing

September 10, 2021
Vlahovic

Galeone insists that Vlahovic is a player Juventus needs

September 10, 2021

Napoli V Juventus Match Preview and Scouting

September 10, 2021

2 Comments

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn September 10, 2021 at 11:31 pm

    jorge hasn`t kicked a ball for us yet, bentancur is replaceable fairly easily, chiesa and cuadrado are the biggest losses but sandro would have been handy. we will see.

  • Avatar
    Reply Retni Adrem September 11, 2021 at 12:00 am

    This side is still good enough to win – if they play as a team.

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.