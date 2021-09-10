Image: Confirmed Juventus squad for Napoli clash with 7 senior players missing

Juventus will face the challenge of travelling to Napoli tomorrow without seven of our senior playing squad.

We could really have done with a little fortune going into this weekend’s tough clash, having struggled in our opening two fixtures, but there is little to celebrate on seeing the squad list for our match in Naples.

I’m sure you can notice some of the obvious missing players, with Paulo Dybala and Federico Chiesa likely to be the ones that stand out, but it gets worse as you realise that Juan Cuadrado, Rodrigo Bentancur, Alex Sandro, Danilo and Kaio Jorge are also missing.

Which players will you be expecting to step up in their absence? Could this be Kean’s chance to prove his worth?

Patrick