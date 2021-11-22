Image: Confirmed Juventus squad for our trip to Chelsea

Juventus have released their playing squad for their Champions League clash with Chelsea on Tuesday evening, and have a strong set of options available.

Paulo Dybala joins up with the side having missed the win over Lazio on Saturday, but there is notable absences in Giorgio Chiellini, Danilo and De Sciglio.

It remains to be seen whether Dybala is fit to play the full 90 minutes a he looks to make his return to action, but our side will be geared up to find a way to leave London with at least a point, knowing that a draw would be enough to cement themselves in as group winners regardless of the remaining fixture.

Patrick