Image: Confirmed Juventus squad for Roma clash with key defender missing

Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt is a surprise absentee from today’s squad to take on Roma, with no mention of any injury or suspension in the build-up to the match.

The Old Lady will be looking to extend their impressive form from before the international break when they play host to Jose Mourinho’s side this evening, but will have to do so without two key players, with both Paulo Dybala and De Ligt confirmed as absent.

The Argentine has been missing since limping off against Sampdoria, and was previously believed to have been expected to return to fitness before Alvaro Morata, who is a shock inclusion in today’s squad however.

I assume that the Spanish striker will not be starting despite his name on the list above, but we will have to wait and see whether Kean, Kaio Jorge or Chiesa gets the nod to play through the middle this evening.

Patrick