Image: Confirmed Juventus squad for Sampdoria clash including young stars

Juventus young stars Nicolo Fagioli and Radu Dragusin have both retained their place in the senior squad for the upcoming clash with Sampdoria today.

The duo both thoroughly impressed against SPAL in the Coppa Italia victory on Wednesday, when we booked our place in the semi-final with a 4-0 demolition of the Serie B side.

Dragusin has spent much of the season on our bench in Serie A, coming off the bench once, but Fagioli is still awaiting his league debut for the senior team, and after Wednesday you wouldn’t blame the manager if either was to appear today in some element.

Could Dragusin or Fagioli be in line to make their first Serie A start today?

