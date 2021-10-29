Image: Confirmed Juventus squad for Saturday’s clash with Verona with key absentee noted

Juventus have named their 21-man squad for the weekend’s Serie A clash with Verona, with two forwards confirmed as missing including Federico Chiesa.

The Old Lady will be keen to return to winning ways after two failed attempts this week, but will have to do so without our main outlet in attack.

The Italian winger played the full 90 minutes on Wednesday as our side suffered a last-minute defeat at the hands of Sassuolo, and will be a big loss, but we should still have more than enough talent in the squad to come out fighting and get a resounding victory.

Regardless of the names selected, I’m expecting a highly motivated performance after a tough week, especially following the strong comments from the manager in the wake of our most recent loss.

Who would be your starting XI from the 21 above?

Patrick