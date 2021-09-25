Match Preview Serie A

Image: Confirmed Juventus squad for Sunday’s early fixture with Sampdoria

September 25, 2021 - 7:02 pm

Sampdoria will make the short trip to Turin tomorrow morning for their clash with Juventus, and the home team’s playing squad has been announced already.

The Old Lady have a strong record to maintain when they play host to the Blucerchiati, scoring seven goals without reply in our last three head-to-heads, but our form at present leaves a little to be desired.

Sampdoria may have more belief in getting a result this weekend then in previous years, but after our fighting victory against Spezia in midweek, our team should be fired up for another win tomorrow.

As you can see, there is no new fitness issues to worry about, but there are reports that certain players will be rested/rotated to the bench.

Which of the regular first-team players do you think should be rotated out of the starting line-up?

Patrick

