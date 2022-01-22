ac milan v juventus
Serie A

Image: Confirmed Juventus squad for trip to AC Milan

January 22, 2022 - 9:31 pm

Juventus are set to take on AC Milan at the San Siro tomorrow evening, and they have released their playing squad for the trip.

There are no surprises on the missing list with Aaron Ramsey, Federico Chiesa and Leo Bonucci not having been expected to return to the squad, while Arthur Melo and Dejan Kulusevski fans will be happy to see both names included in the squad despite reports of possible exits this month.

This is a strong squad, and while we would obviously like to have had both Bonucci and Chiesa involved tomorrow, we have been in fine form without the pair in recent weeks. Our rivals are most definitely not in their best form, but it should be an exciting encounter which could go a number of ways in reality.

Who would be your starting XI from those available?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

ac milan v juventus

Milan v Juventus Match Preview and Scouting

January 22, 2022

Video – On this day, Juventus advanced to the Coppa Italia Semis at Roma’s expense

January 22, 2022
Romagnoli

Juventus interested in Milan contract rebel – and vice versa

January 22, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.