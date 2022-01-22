Image: Confirmed Juventus squad for trip to AC Milan

Juventus are set to take on AC Milan at the San Siro tomorrow evening, and they have released their playing squad for the trip.

There are no surprises on the missing list with Aaron Ramsey, Federico Chiesa and Leo Bonucci not having been expected to return to the squad, while Arthur Melo and Dejan Kulusevski fans will be happy to see both names included in the squad despite reports of possible exits this month.

This is a strong squad, and while we would obviously like to have had both Bonucci and Chiesa involved tomorrow, we have been in fine form without the pair in recent weeks. Our rivals are most definitely not in their best form, but it should be an exciting encounter which could go a number of ways in reality.

Who would be your starting XI from those available?

Patrick