Both Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria have been named in the playing squad to take on Hellas Verona this evening after joining Juventus in the past week.

The Old Lady will be keen to get back to winning ways after their draw with AC Milan just before the short international break, and all eyes will be on how the team lines up after their transfer dealings.

Juve allowed both Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski to leave the club, while Zakaria and Vlahovic came in, and it will be interesting to see how they all adapt to their new surroundings.

Federico Bernadeschi and Manuel Locatelli are both missing unfortunately, which could well lead to a change in formation, with either wing-backs coming into play or opting to field a 4-3-3 also an option.

What would be your chosen line-up and formation with those available?

Patrick