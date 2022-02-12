Juventus will look to ride the enthusiasm generated by the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic is a monumental clash against Atalanta.

Image: Confirmed Juventus Squad to take on Atalanta in Serie A

February 12, 2022 - 9:02 pm

Juventus have released their 22-man playing squad to take on Atalanta in Sunday’s big Serie A clash, where the winner will close on the top of the table.

Napoli were held by league leaders Inter Milan earlier on today, meaning that a win for the Old Lady tomorrow will see us close to within six points of the title.

We will need to overcome the absences of both Federico Chiesa and Giorgio Chiellini when we take on our rivals however, but we should have more than enough in this side to continue our impress form of late.

Atalanta haven’t enjoyed the best 2022 thus far, while we are yet to taste defeat apart from losing in extra-time in the Supercoppa Italiana, and we should definitely be the more likely winners, but you can never take these big games for granted.

