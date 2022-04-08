Serie A

Image: Confirmed Juventus squad to take on Cagliari on Saturday

April 8, 2022 - 10:30 pm

Juventus have released their 19-man squad for their trip to take on Cagliari in Serie A on Saturday, with both Alvaro Morata and Manuel Locatelli missing out.

It is a possible return to action for Leo Bonucci however, although we had plenty of cover at the back, and he could well remain on the bench.

With limited numbers, Miretti could well get an opportunity off the bench depending how the match plays out, with Vlahovic and Dybala hopefully in dominant form to give us a comfortable advantage on our travels.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Hamed Traorè

Juventus wants to spoil Napoli’s plans for 30m euros rated Serie A star

April 8, 2022
Juventus will look to quickly get past the disappointing result versus Inter in a home game against the struggling Cagliari.

Cagliari v Juventus Match Preview and Scouting

April 8, 2022
Fabio Capello

Dybala should have asked for a one-year deal reckons Capello

April 8, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.