Image: Confirmed Juventus squad to take on Cagliari on Saturday

Juventus have released their 19-man squad for their trip to take on Cagliari in Serie A on Saturday, with both Alvaro Morata and Manuel Locatelli missing out.

It is a possible return to action for Leo Bonucci however, although we had plenty of cover at the back, and he could well remain on the bench.

With limited numbers, Miretti could well get an opportunity off the bench depending how the match plays out, with Vlahovic and Dybala hopefully in dominant form to give us a comfortable advantage on our travels.

Patrick