Match Preview Serie A

Image: Confirmed Juventus squad to take on Fiorentina

April 25, 2021 - 10:11 am

The Old Lady will make the trip to Florence to take on Fiorentina in Serie A this afternoon, with Juventus keen on revenge.

La Viola earned a 3-0 win in Turin back in December, with Juan Cuadrado’s red card early in the first half disrupting our bid to overturn the early goal, before the scoreline worsened.

Today we will start a fresh however with a near-full squad of options available, although you will notice the absences of both Merih Demiral and Federico Chiesa from those available.

Could Pirlo start with Dybala and Ronaldo as the pair close in on 100 Juventus goals each?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

”The children surround me as if I were their hero” – Cuadrado on his status in Colombia

April 24, 2021

Video – Juve’s Top 10 goals away at Fiorentina

April 24, 2021

Ronaldo ranked as the second richest player in the world

April 24, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.