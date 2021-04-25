Image: Confirmed Juventus squad to take on Fiorentina

The Old Lady will make the trip to Florence to take on Fiorentina in Serie A this afternoon, with Juventus keen on revenge.

La Viola earned a 3-0 win in Turin back in December, with Juan Cuadrado’s red card early in the first half disrupting our bid to overturn the early goal, before the scoreline worsened.

Today we will start a fresh however with a near-full squad of options available, although you will notice the absences of both Merih Demiral and Federico Chiesa from those available.

Could Pirlo start with Dybala and Ronaldo as the pair close in on 100 Juventus goals each?

Patrick