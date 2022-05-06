Image: Confirmed Juventus squad to take on Genoa this evening

Juventus have named their 20-man squad list for their trip to Genoa this evening, with Fabio Miretti in line to start his second consecutive match.

The 18 year-old was an impressive performer against Venezia last weekend on his full debut, teeing up the opening goal with a deep free kick as well as coming close to getting a direct assist and a goal all in his opening 45 minutes. His participation isn’t guaranteed however with the likes of Federico Bernadeschi, Adrien Rabiot, Denis Zakaria and Arthur in contention in the middle also, while Paulo Dybala could also take up one of the roles in behind the front two.

The notable absentees are Manuel Locatelli, Luca Pellegrini and Danilo on top of our long-term injuries Kaio Jorge and Federico Chiesa, but we should be able to manage without this evening.

How do you want to see the team line-up this evening? Does Miretti deserve to start again?

