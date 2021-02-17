Image: Confirmed Juventus squad to take on Porto

Juventus are in Portugal as they look to get one foot in the next round of the Champions League, but Porto will not be looking to roll over lightly.

The Old Lady have been in top form in the competition thus far, including going to the Nou Camp needing a comfortable victory to secure top spot in the group, and leaving with a 3-0 triumph.

We don’t have a full squad of options for our trip unfortunately, with both Juan Cuadrado and Arthur missing out on the trip, but you will see that we have been able to return Aaron Ramsey and Paulo Dybala back into the squad.

What would you starting line-up look like given our options?

Patrick