Match Preview Champions League

Image: Confirmed Juventus squad to take on Porto

February 17, 2021 - 7:37 am

Juventus are in Portugal as they look to get one foot in the next round of the Champions League, but Porto will not be looking to roll over lightly.

The Old Lady have been in top form in the competition thus far, including going to the Nou Camp needing a comfortable victory to secure top spot in the group, and leaving with a 3-0 triumph.

We don’t have a full squad of options for our trip unfortunately, with both Juan Cuadrado and Arthur missing out on the trip, but you will see that we have been able to return Aaron Ramsey and Paulo Dybala back into the squad.

What would you starting line-up look like given our options?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Verratti

“He had an agreement with Juve” How Juventus missed out on Veratti revealed

February 16, 2021
rabiot

Ancelotti tells Everton how much to invest in Juventus man

February 16, 2021

Three Porto players that Juventus need to look out for – Opinion

February 16, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.