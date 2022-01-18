jorge
Coppa Italia, Match Preview Coppa Italia

Image: Confirmed Juventus squad to take on Sampdoria in Coppa Italia

January 18, 2022 - 1:31 pm

Juventus have released their playing squad to take on Sampdoria in the first-leg of the Coppa Italia.

The Old Lady will begin their defence of the competition at home this evening, and we are expected to give some minutes to some of the less experienced players such as Kaio Jorge, who has had very little chance to impress the fans as of yet.

De Winter could also be in contention for a rare start having impressed manager Max Allegri, while Ake, Soule and Miretti could also be in contention also.

This will likely be a much-rotated side for this evening’s fixture, but it should be the platform for our younger contingent to make a statement and try and impress the manager, and convince him to promote them within the first-team squad, even if Allegri will not be watching from the dug-out.

Which youngster are you expecting to see most from? Who is most likely to thrive from the younger contingent?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

martial

Juventus is given conditions to sign unhappy Manchester United man

January 18, 2022
Zakaria

Juventus now wants to sign this Bundesliga star this month

January 18, 2022
Zaniolo

Juventus finds a potential replacement for Dybala in Serie A

January 18, 2022

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn January 18, 2022 at 2:18 pm

    Interesting to see JOrge

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.