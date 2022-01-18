Image: Confirmed Juventus squad to take on Sampdoria in Coppa Italia

Juventus have released their playing squad to take on Sampdoria in the first-leg of the Coppa Italia.

The Old Lady will begin their defence of the competition at home this evening, and we are expected to give some minutes to some of the less experienced players such as Kaio Jorge, who has had very little chance to impress the fans as of yet.

De Winter could also be in contention for a rare start having impressed manager Max Allegri, while Ake, Soule and Miretti could also be in contention also.

This will likely be a much-rotated side for this evening’s fixture, but it should be the platform for our younger contingent to make a statement and try and impress the manager, and convince him to promote them within the first-team squad, even if Allegri will not be watching from the dug-out.

Which youngster are you expecting to see most from? Who is most likely to thrive from the younger contingent?

