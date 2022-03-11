Juventus will look to keep their positive momentum going in an away fixture against the reeling Sampdoria.
Image: Confirmed Juventus squad to take on Sampdoria

March 11, 2022 - 10:00 pm

Juventus have released their confirmed 19-man playing squad to take on Sampdoria tomorrow, with seven first-team players missing.

All of Federico Bernadeschi, Federico Chiesa, Paulo Dybala, Weston McKennie, Denis Zakaria, Leo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini are all missing through injury as we continue to juggle our significant absentees.

We should still be able to field a strong XI from the remainder of the squad however, with the option of playing with a back-four or five as we have used in recent outings.

How do you think we should line up in Sampdoria tomorrow evening?

Patrick

