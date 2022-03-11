Image: Confirmed Juventus squad to take on Sampdoria

Juventus have released their confirmed 19-man playing squad to take on Sampdoria tomorrow, with seven first-team players missing.

All of Federico Bernadeschi, Federico Chiesa, Paulo Dybala, Weston McKennie, Denis Zakaria, Leo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini are all missing through injury as we continue to juggle our significant absentees.

We should still be able to field a strong XI from the remainder of the squad however, with the option of playing with a back-four or five as we have used in recent outings.

How do you think we should line up in Sampdoria tomorrow evening?

Patrick