Image: Confirmed Juventus squad to take on Sassuolo this evening

Juventus will need to be back in form today to keep their hopes of securing a Champions League place for next season, and their squad has been announced ahead of their trip to Sassuolo.

There are no major absentees tonight, and we will need to see a big reaction to their devastating loss on Sunday which has left them relying on other teams to drop points.

We are no longer favourites to secure Champions League football, with only three league matches remaining, and anything less than a win today will surely see the manager removed from his role in charge of the club.

Which players would you be relying on to show the fight needed to secure today’s three points?

Patrick