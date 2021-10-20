Image: Confirmed Juventus squad to take on Zenit in Russia

Juventus have released their 21-man playing squad for tonight’s trip to Zenit St Petersburg.

The Old Lady have confirmed their playing squad for today’s CL fixture where we will be looking defend our 100% record in this term’s competition.

We will be without both Paulo Dybala and Adrien Rabiot this evening, but Alvaro Morata will hopefully have proved he is ready to play the full 90 minutes, having made his return to action from the bench against Roma at the weekend.

Who are you most keen to see starting this evening? Could De Sciglio keep his place after his performance at the weekend?

Patrick