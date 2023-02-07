Juventus obtained mixed results in the last two matches and will look to regain momentum at the Arechi stadium versus Salernitana.
Image – Confirmed Juventus starting eleven to face Salernitana

February 7, 2023 - 6:48 pm

Juventus face off against Salernitana this evening in an away game that they really do need to win and this is the team Max Allegri has gone with.

Allegri has to win this, losing to Salernitana so soon after the home loss against Monza really would be a new low and there are signs that the lads have got that now.

They have held player meetings to sort out their poor form and it showed in the Coppa Italia win over Lazio, now they need to continue that and pick up all three points tonight.

