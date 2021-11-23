Confirmed Juventus team as we aim to deny Chelsea top spot

The teams are out for Juventus’s trip to London to take on Chelsea this evening, where we will be hoping to seal top spot in the group.

We hold a three point advantage over our rivals, with our victory in Turin currently separating the two sides, and the draw will assure that we are amongst the seeded teams when the draw is made for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

We were already aware that we would be without Aaron Ramsey, Giorgio Chiellini, Federico Bernadeschi, Danilo and Mattia De Sciglio ahead of kick-off, so there was no real shocks on seeing Allegri’s line-up.

Chelsea: Mendy; Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell; Ziyech, Pulisic, Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Alonso, Christensen, Lukaku, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Saul Niguez, Barkley, Mount, Azpilicueta, Sarr

Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; McKennie, Bentancur, Locatelli, Rabiot; Morata, Chiesa

Juventus bench: Pinsoglio, Perin, Arthur, Dybala, Kean, Rugani, Kulusevski, De Winter

Does this team give us the best chance of denying Chelsea the victory they need?

Patrick