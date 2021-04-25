Image: Confirmed Juventus team as we seek revenge on Fiorentina

The teams are out as Juventus look to heap revenge on Fiorentina for their destructive 3-0 victory in December.

The Old Lady were on the backfoot from the off in the reverse fixture, trailing by an early goal inside the opening minutes, before losing a man to a red card half-way through the half.

It was an uphill battle from that moment onwards, and that defeat came as we were working hard on closing the gap at the top of the table.

We are no longer considering a push for Serie A officially, but on paper we can still catch Inter Milan in first, although the priority is to cement ourselves into the top four at present.

We go into today’s clash without former Viola winger Federico Chiesa, who has been amongst our most impressive performers this term, but he may not mind missing a return to his former stadium.

What are your score predictions after seeing the line-up?

Patrick