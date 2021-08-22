Image: Confirmed Juventus team for Allegri’s first Serie A match of the term

The teams are out for Juventus’s first Serie A match of the season against Udinese, with Max Allegri naming his first competitive line-up since his return.

The Old Lady didn’t enjoy the best pre-season, although many of our key players did return late after their exploits at the Copa America and Euro 2020, but we did manage to convince in our most recent outings.

We now look in top shape to kick-off our campaign in a positive way, and I can’t wait to see our boys back in action.

The question on most fans lips was whether new signing Manuel Locatelli would be given the nod to make his first start for the Old Lady, having only completed his move some days ago, and that question is now answered.

Udinese: Silvestri; Becao, Nuytinck, Samir; Molina, Arslan, Walace, Makengo, Udogie; Pereyra; Pussetto

Patrick