Image: Confirmed Juventus team for Barcelona battle

Juventus are in Barcelona as they get ready to fight the Catalan club for top spot in the group.

Both sides have won all of their matches against both Dynamo Kiev and Ferencvaros, while today’s hosts took a 2-0 win in Turin to take the lead in their bid to win the group.

Juventus are not giving up on stealing that away from them tonight however, and had been expected to name a full-strength team despite the knowledge that they have already secured a place in the knockout rounds, and we have done.

Does this team look perfect to claim all three points tonight, and give us our best chance of topping the group? Would you have preferred to see Rabiot, Chiesa, Dybala or Kulusevski given the nod?

Patrick