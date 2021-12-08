Image: Confirmed Juventus team for Champions League clash with Malmo

The teams are out for Juventus’s clash with Malmo this evening, with us needing to better Chelsea’s result to claim top in the group.

As you can see, De Winter, Perin and Rugani come in for rare starts in the side, with no need to risk too much against the Swedish side.

What will be interesting is if we could get a lead early on, De Graca and Miretti could well get the chance to pick up some senior minutes in our side, while it would be nice to see De Sciglio come into the side after his recent injury woes.

Is there any doubt that this XI will be enough to beat Malmo? Should we have named a stronger XI in hope of the Blues slipping up against Zenit?

Patrick