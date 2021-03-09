Champions & Europa League, Match Preview Champions League

Image: Confirmed Juventus team for CL clash with Porto

March 9, 2021 - 6:48 pm

The teams are out for tonight’s much anticipated Champions League clash between Juventus and Porto.

The Dragons come into the clash with a 2-1 advantage, but with the Old Lady able to qualify with just a 1-0 scoreline, you wouldn’t expect them to concentrate too much on defence early on.

Both teams come into the match on the back of wins at the weekend, but the style in which Juve took down Lazio despite the early deficit will have been a huge boost to their confidence.

The Bianconeri will be without Danilo(suspended) and Rodrigo Bentancur(Coronavirus) this evening, but the squad remains more than strong enough.

Are you confident that this was the best XI to take down Porto this evening? Score predictions?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Video – Goal of the day: Trezeguet’s overhead kick against Real Madrid

March 9, 2021

Ronaldo and Bonucci linked with a major European club

March 9, 2021
danilo

Danilo states that Pirlo’s ideas are very similar to Guardiola’s

March 9, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.