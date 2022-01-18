Coppa Italia, Match Preview Coppa Italia

Image: Confirmed Juventus team for Coppa Italia clash with Sampdoria

January 18, 2022 - 7:00 pm

The teams are out for tonight’s Coppa Italia third round clash between Juventus and Sampdoria this evening.

Contrary to expectations, the Old Lady have named an extremely strong line-up for tonight’s clash, with no inexperienced players thrown into the XI, but there is plenty of youngsters on the bench that will hopefully enter the fold at some point. That may well depend on how the game plays out…

This team should still have no difficulties in earning victory tonight, but hopefully we can assert our dominance in time to give those extra minutes to the fringe players.

Which of our youngsters are you hoping will get an opportunity from the bench this evening? What is your score prediction after seeing the line-ups?

Patrick

Avatar

