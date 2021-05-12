Image: Confirmed Juventus team for crunch Sassuolo clash

The teams are out for tonight’s all-important Serie A clash between Juventus and Sassuolo, where the Old Lady are desperate to clinch all three points.

Juve were painfully defeated 3-0 at home to top-four rivals AC Milan on Sunday to leave them outside the Champions League places with three matches to play.

The first of those matches comes tonight, and anything but a win will be devastating, and could well seal the end of the line for manager Andrea Pirlo.

The Italian had a full strength squad to choose from tonight, a rare occurrence this term, and this was his selection.

Has Pirlo named an XI which will fight for him and the badge?

