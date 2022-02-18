Image: Confirmed Juventus team for derby clash with Torino

The teams are out for this evening’s derby clash, with the below Juventus XI named to take on Torino.

The Old Lady come into the game with an extended unbeaten run (excluding losing in extra-time in the Supercoppa Italiana), and will be confident of giving the fans what they want when their city rivals make the short trip to the Allianz Stadium today.

We will have to make do without a number of key players, with both captain and vice-captain Giorgio Chiellini and Leo Bonucci missing, while the two Federicos and Danilo will also be sorely missed.

All eyes will be on the midfield, with both Zakaria and Locatelli starting together in midfield for the first time, and this will hopefully be the be the beginning of something special.

Patrick