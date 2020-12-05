Match Preview Serie A

Image: Confirmed Juventus team for derby clash with Torino

December 5, 2020 - 4:10 pm

Andrea Pirlo’s team has been made official for the big Turin derby with Juventus playing host to Torino at the Allianz Stadium.

The Old Lady have been far from faultless domestically this term, but the derby brings a new motivation which will surely bring the best out of our players, although the visitors will feel the same.

Giorgio Chiellini and Alvaro Morata had already been ruled out of the clash with injury and suspension, while many other positions remained open for Andrea Pirlo to make decisions on.

Below is the team as confirmed by Juventus Twitter account.

https://twitter.com/AS_Colombia/status/1335255015141814272/photo/1

I can’t wait to see this team with the added derby magic, and while I expect a good game, I also expect a comfortable victory also.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

juventus v napoli

Napoli refuses to give up on Juventus’ 3-0 win

December 5, 2020
pirlo

“Excellent players in all departments” Andrea Pirlo discusses Torino ahead of derby

December 5, 2020
morata

How Morata’s absence will change Juventus attack against Torino

December 5, 2020

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.