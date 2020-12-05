Image: Confirmed Juventus team for derby clash with Torino

Andrea Pirlo’s team has been made official for the big Turin derby with Juventus playing host to Torino at the Allianz Stadium.

The Old Lady have been far from faultless domestically this term, but the derby brings a new motivation which will surely bring the best out of our players, although the visitors will feel the same.

Giorgio Chiellini and Alvaro Morata had already been ruled out of the clash with injury and suspension, while many other positions remained open for Andrea Pirlo to make decisions on.

Below is the team as confirmed by Juventus Twitter account.

https://twitter.com/AS_Colombia/status/1335255015141814272/photo/1

I can’t wait to see this team with the added derby magic, and while I expect a good game, I also expect a comfortable victory also.

