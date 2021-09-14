Image: Confirmed Juventus team for first CL group clash with Malmo

The teams are out for tonight’s Champions League match between Juventus and Malmo in Sweden where Max Allegri will be managing over his first European match since our quarter-final clash with Ajax in 2019.

The Old Lady haven’t enjoyed their finest start to their domestic campaign, but that will count for very little when the two sides step foot on the pitch in around an hour.

Our most recent loss came while we were missing a number of key players, including Paulo Dybala, Alex Sandro, Danilo and Juan Cuadrado, all of which return to the squad for today’s matchup.

Federico Chiesa misses out with injury however, but the below team should still have more than enough to get the job done.

What are your predictions having seen the starting line-up?

Patrick