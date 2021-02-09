Image: Confirmed Juventus team for Inter semi-final clash

The teams are out for tonight’s big match between Juventus and Inter Milan at the Allianz Stadium, with a place in the Coppa Italia final on offer.

The Old Lady hold a 2-1 advantage after winning at the San Siro last Tuesday, but that will count for nothing if they do not finish the job off tonight.

With around an hour left until kick-off in Turin, the teams will be going through their final preparations for the clash.

It was Cristiano Ronaldo who stole the show last week with a brace, but praise has to go to our defence and goalkeeper for denying a very strong effort by Inter also.

We expected Cuadrado to play in at right-back, but him being allowed to move slightly up the field will give our side more impetus on defence, but I’m confident upon seeing the team.

Is this the line-up you was hoping to see for Inter’s visit?

Patrick