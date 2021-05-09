Image: Confirmed Juventus team for must-win AC Milan game

Juventus welcomes AC Milan to the Allianz Stadium this evening in a game that both desperately need to win to keep their respective top-four hopes alive.

Both teams sit on 69 points with Juve sitting fourth and Milan fifth. After this match both sides will have just three games left in this campaign, so you can see how important points are at this time.

The teams have now been announced and this is the line up that Andrea Pirlo has gone with.

