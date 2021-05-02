Image: Confirmed Juventus team for must-win Udinese clash

The teams are out for Juventus’s Serie A clash with Udinese, with us needing a win to break back inside the top-four.
The Old Lady are in a five-way battle for the Champions League spots at present as we close in on the crunch end of the campaign.
A win today will see us climb back into the top-four, or possibly into second-place depending on our goal-difference come the final whistle.
With that in mind, Pirlo has named the below line-up:
📝⚪️⚫️ #UdineseJuve starting line-up:#FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/5lEaOwc7ba
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) May 2, 2021
Will this team break Juve back into the top-four with a win?
Patrick
No Comments